Juventus v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

Juventus will look to get their 2020 off on the right foot when they welcome Rolando Maran’s impressive Cagliari outfit to the Allianz Stadium.

Maurizio Sarri’s side sit level with Inter atop the standings, and with the Nerazzurri travelling for a tricky clash with Napoli later in the day, the Bianconeri will look to make the top spot their own on Monday.

It won’t be easy however as Cagliari have been one of Serie A’s surprise packages so far this season, registering just one away defeat from eight matches so far this season to sit sixth in the standings.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Demiral, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo

Cagliari: Olsen; Cacciatore, Walukiewicz, Klavan, Pellegrin; Nandez, Cigarini, Rog; Nainggolan, J. Pedro; Simeone