Juventus v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus welcome Fiorentina to Turin early on Sunday for an intriguing clash from the Allianz Stadium in a game that could see the hosts continue making history.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Danilo, Chiellini, Demiral, Khedira.

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Ceccherini, Pezzella, Ranieri; Lirola, Benassi, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Cutrone.

Suspended: Milenkovic, Caceres.

Unavailable: Boateng, Ribery.

KEY STATISTICS

– Fiorentina have lost more games (77) and conceded more goals (263) against Juventus in Serie A than against any other side; the Viola have won 33 such meetings (51 draws).

– Juventus have found the net in each of their last 33 home league meetings against Fiorentina. It’s the longest current such streak for a side against a single opponent in Serie A history.

– Victory would see Juventus become the first side to reach 1,600 Serie A wins (including wins by forfeit and excluding play-offs).

– Fifteen of the last 16 times Juventus have suffered a league defeat, they won their next Serie A match. The last time the Bianconeri lost two games in a row in the top-flight was in August 2015.

– Juventus have only failed to score in one of their 30 games in all competitions under Maurizio Sarri, in the reverse fixture against Fiorentina in Serie A earlier this season.

– Juventus have found the net in their last 41 homes games in all competitions (90 goals over this period, 2.2 on average) – only twice in their history have they enjoyed a longer such streak: in 1934 (68) and 1951 (43).

– Giuseppe Iachini in unbeaten as Fiorentina manager in Serie A (W2 D2); in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95), the only coach to be unbeaten in all his first five Serie A games in charge as Viola coach was Roberto Mancini, in 2001.

– Cristiano Ronaldo found the net in each of his five games played with Juventus in all competitions in January – only once in his club career has he enjoyed a longer streak in a single month of a year, scoring in all his seven matches played in March 2014.

– Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in each of his last eight league games, the last Juventus player to enjoy a longer such streak in Serie A was David Trezeguet (nine in December 2005). Only twice has the Portuguese found the net in nine consecutive league games: in November 2014 and May 2018.

– No team have scored with more different players born since 1997 than Fiorentina in Serie A this season (four, alongside Inter): Castrovilli, Chiesa, Milenkovic and Vlahovic.