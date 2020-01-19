Juventus v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Juventus v Parma: Official Line-Ups
Date: 19th January 2020 at 7:36pm
Written by:

welcome to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening, with the chance of extending their lead atop the table.

Given Inter draw with Lecce earlier on Sunday, Juve could now go four points clear at the top, and are unbeaten in their last 30 home Serie A games.

Since Gervinho joined Parma in 2018, he has scored three Serie A goals against Juventus, more than against any other side.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt; Alex Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey, Dybala, Ronaldo

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Scozzarella, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Inglese, Kucka

 

Related articles