Juventus v Parma: Official Line-Ups

Juventus welcome Parma to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday evening, with the chance of extending their lead atop the Serie A table.

Given Inter draw with Lecce earlier on Sunday, Juve could now go four points clear at the top, and are unbeaten in their last 30 home Serie A games.

Since Gervinho joined Parma in 2018, he has scored three Serie A goals against Juventus, more than against any other side.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt; Alex Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey, Dybala, Ronaldo

Parma: Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Hernani, Scozzarella, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Inglese, Kucka