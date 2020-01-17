Juventus v Parma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Having never managed to keep a clean sheet in Turin against Juventus, Parma are in for another tough test on Sunday night when they descend on the Allianz Stadium.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Chiellini, Khedira, De Sciglio, Demiral.

Suspended: Bentancur.

Parma (4-3-3): Sepe; Darmian, Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo; Kucka, Hernani, Kurtic; Kulusevski, Inglese, Gervinho.

Unavailable: Karamoh.

KEY STATISTICS

– Since the 2011/12 season, Parma have conceded 23 league goals against Juventus, only against AC Milan have they conceded more in this period (25) – in addition, the Gialloblu suffered their worst-ever Serie A defeat against the Bianconeri (a 7-0 defeat in November 2014).

– Juventus have scored in each of their 24 home meetings against Parma in Serie A (60 goals) – the Bianconeri are the only team against which the Gialloblu have never kept a single clean sheet on the road, among the sides faced at least in 10 away Serie A games.

– Juventus have won the Scudetto in each of their last nine Serie A campaigns where they won at least 15 of the opening 19 games – including the 2005/06 season.

– Juventus are unbeaten in their last 30 home game in Serie A (W25 D5) – excluding this run, the best current streak of consecutive home league games without a defeat is Lazio’s 10.

– Juventus are the winter champions, however in two of the last four Serie A seasons, the team at the top of the table after the first half of the campaign did not win the Scudetto – this happened to Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli both times.

– Parma lost their last league game away from home after an unbeaten run of three draws and two wins: the last time they lost two consecutive Serie A games on the road was last October.

– Juventus have spent the fewest minutes trailing in games in Serie A this term (102).

– Considering only the first halves of matches, Juventus would have 12 points less than Inter in Serie A this season (31 points v 43) – considering only the second halves, the Bianconeri would have 10 points less than Lazio, who have played one game less (35 v 45).

– Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo has found the back of the net in the most different home games for a player across the top five European leagues this season (eight out of nine).

– Since Gervinho joined Parma in 2018/19, he has scored three Serie A goals against Juventus, more than against any other side.