Juventus win over Roma puts Sarri in select company

Along with booking their place in the Coppa Italia semi-finals, Juventus’ win over Roma on Wednesday put coach Maurizio Sarri in some esteemed company.

The Bianconeri currently sit atop the Serie A standings after 20 matches, are into the knockout stages of the Champions League and now find themselves into the next round of the Coppa Italia after a convincing 3-1 victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodrigo Bentancur and Leonardo Bonucci netted in the first half, while Roma’s lone marker came via a Gianluigi Buffon own-goal.

Along with the result, the match was noteworthy for Sarri as it means he has now won 14 of his first 15 home matches since taking over at Juve during the summer.

That puts him on par with Carlo Parola, who achieved that mark in 1960.

There is one slight difference in their records however, as Sarri’s lone blemish was a draw against Sassuolo on December 1 while Parola lost his match.