Juventus Winger to Leave for Cagliari on Loan

After enduring a torrid time in Turin, Juventus forward Marko Pjaca is expected to join Cagliari before the closure of the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old Croatian international has battled with a plethora of injuries since he joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2016 and he has featured in just one competitive match in 2019/20, which was La Vecchia Signora’s 4-0 victory against Udinese in the Coppa Italia.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pjaca will go to Cagliari on loan for 18 months and there will be an option for the Sardinian club to purchase him outright for €12 million. He is expected to have his medical on Wednesday or Thursday.

Since his arrival in 2016, the Croatian has played in 21 competitive matches for the Bianconeri and scored just once. He had a loan spell at German side Schalke 04 in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign and he was on loan at Fiorentina during the 2018/19 season.