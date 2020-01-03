Kalinic reluctant to leave Roma despite club’s wishes

Roma’s primary objective for the winter transfer window is to provide Edin Dzeko with a backup option but Nikola Kalinic is presenting his club with a problem.

The Croatian has offered little since returning to Italian football from Atletico Madrid and Roma are looking to move him on.

But Corriere dello Sport have reported that Kalinic has no intention of leaving the Eternal City.

Both Genoa and Hellas Verona approached the Giallorossi, who allowed their player to discuss a move north, but he turned both Serie A sides down.

Now the club have offered his services to Premier League outfit Newcastle United, who are looking for a centre forward in January.

It remains to be seen if Kalinic will want to move to the north of England.