Kobe Bryant passes away in helicopter accident

The world of sport has been left in a state of mourning this Sunday evening as Kobe Bryant has tragically passed away.

Former LA Laker Bryant, who was known to be an AC Milan fan, was travelling on a helicopter in Calabasas, California, which got into an accident.

Bryant spent a large portion of his early years in Italy, where his father played basketball.

He lived in the regions of Lazio, Calabria, Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna, and was able to speak Italian fluently.

TMZ initially reported the news, and it is now being said that at least five others are thought to have perished in the accident as well.

An investigation into the cause is already under way.