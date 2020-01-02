Kulusevski: Juventus are one of the biggest clubs in the world

New Juventus signings Dejan Kulusevki is delighted to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world after completing his move to the Bianconeri.

The 19-year-old completed his move for €35 million plus €9m in bonuses from Atalanta, though he will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Parma.

“I am very happy, 2020 couldn’t have started any better,” the told JTV. “It’s an important day for me, my friends, my family and for everyone who has worked with me.

“Parma became home for me. I’ve been there for six months and I feel at home. My teammates help me every day, the coach helped me from the first day and I am lucky to have someone who believes in me.

“Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world. When everyone starts out in football, they all want to play for Juve. When the chance arose to join Juve, I didn’t think twice.”

Kulusevki plays as a winger for Parma in their 4-3-3 system, but he made he clear his preferred position is as a trequartista.

“Sarri did a fantastic job at Napoli and at Chelsea,” he added. “I have studied his style of play and I like it a lot, because the ball moves quickly, always with two touches at most and everyone helps each other.

“I want to improve and I think he will make me improve a great deal here. From the beginning my role was a trequartista. I had a few different coaches with Atalanta and Parma, so I changed and took a few roles.

“I can be a winger, last season I was a mezzala, so I can play wherever the coach wants, but I see myself as a trequartista behind the strikers.”