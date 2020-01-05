Late Lazio winner breaks stubborn ten-man Brescia

STADIO MARIO RIGAMONTI (Brescia) – Nobody scores more late goals than Lazio and they did exactly that again to steal all three points at Brescia in Serie A’s early kick off on Sunday.

The Biancocelesti trailed to a Mario Balotelli opener but Ciro Immobile levelled from the spot and he then won it in stoppage time with their 12th goal in the final 15 minutes of games this season.

With the victory, the Supercoppa Italiana winners extended their winning run to nine in Serie A.

Lazio had the ball in the net first through Felipe Caicedo though his close-range effort was ruled out for offside and Senad Lulic came close himself to an opener but he curled wide.

Mario Balotelli silenced those away fans whistling him midway through the half. Stefano Sabelli put a ball over the top and Balotelli turned cleverly before slotting across Thomas Strakosha’s goal to give Brescia an unlikely lead.

The goal was Serie A’s first of the decade and, incidentally, the forward also scored the first goal of the 2010s at Inter, netting against Chievo.

Andrea Cistana handed the Biancocelesti the advantage before the break. With Caicedo clear on Jesse Joronen’s goal, Cistana dragged the forward down, conceded a penalty and was sent off.

Capocannoniere Ciro Immobile stepped up and slotted in from the spot, sending Joronen the wrong way.

Brescia’s ten men started well after the break and Dimitri Bisoli had the first chance of the half. Balotelli and Sandro Tonali combined to created the chance but Strakosha stuck a long arm up to deny Bisoli.

Lulic then forced a stop out of Joronen at the other end, with the goalkeeper doing well to get down low and turn the ball away.

For all their possession, Simone Inzaghi’s side didn’t carve out too many clear chances.

But perseverance is something they’re well-versed in, and they kept knocking on the door until, in stoppage time, a ball broke for Immobile to finish for all three points.