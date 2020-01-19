Late Rebic strike gives AC Milan win over Udinese

A late Ante Rebic goal gave AC Milan a 3-2 win against Udinese at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

Jens Stryger Larsen gave the Zebrette an early lead, capitalising on a Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake, but a revitalised Rossoneri got themselves ahead thanks to to Ante Rebic, and a wonderful Theo Hernandez volley.

That was Theo’s fifth goal of the season which now makes him Milan’s top scorer of the current campaign. However, Kevin Lasagna popped up with five minutes left and looked to have earnt Udinese a point, but Rebic in the final minute scored to send the Milan fans wild.

As a result, Milan move up to eighth in the Serie A table, with Udinese dropping to 13th position.

Things started terribly for Milan as Gianluigi Donnarumma came rushing out of his box and took out Kevin Lasagna, but Stryger Larsen was alert and as the assistant referee waved for a foul to the away side, the Dane put the ball into the back of the open net.

Udinese went close once again when Ken Sema got down the left, and his low cross found Lasagna, but his snapshot went just over the crossbar.

A wayward shot from Theo Hernandez luckily found Samu Casillejo in the box, though the Spaniard’s weak effort was easily saved by Juan Musso.

After the break Donnarumma had to be alert as he stopped a low Lasagna shot, though Milan got themselves level moments later through substitute Rebic.

Andrea Conti got down the right side and his cross was smashed home from close range by the Croatian.

That sparked the game into life and Lasagna was once again denied by Donnarumma, with Milan also having a penalty appeal waved away by referee Luca Pairetto.

Donnarumma made two excellent stops, first denying Rolando Mandragora from close range, then Stefano Okaka from the edge of the box.

Milan’s comeback was complete when Theo rifled the ball home form 20 yards out, leaving Musso rooted to the spot.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a chance to kill the game for Milan but he shot just over from close range.

Then at the other end, Udinese got their equaliser when Stryger Larsen was allowed space on the right and his floating ball into the box was headed home by Lasagna.

But just as it looked like the game was heading for a draw, Rebic popped up once more on the edge of the box and fired past Musso to send the San Siro wild.