Lazaro leaves Inter for Newcastle

Newcastle United have signed Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter in a deal that could be worth up to €25 million.

The Nerazzurri recently welcomed Ashley Young and Victor Moses into the fold, and as a result the Austrian was deemed a surplus to requirements.

RB Leipzig and Genoa were also linked with moves for Lazaro, but in the end it’s Newcastle that has won the race for his signature.

“Newcastle United are pleased to confirm the signing of Austria international Valentino Lazaro on loan for the remainder of the current season,” read a statement on the Newcastle website.