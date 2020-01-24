Lazaro leaves Inter for Newcastle

Newcastle United have signed Valentino Lazaro on loan from Inter in a deal that could be worth up to €25 million.
The Nerazzurri recently welcomed Ashley Young and Victor Moses into the fold, and as a result the Austrian was deemed a surplus to requirements.
RB Leipzig and Genoa were also linked with moves for Lazaro, but in the end it’s Newcastle that has won the race for his signature.
“Newcastle United are pleased to confirm the signing of Austria international Valentino Lazaro on loan for the remainder of the current season,” read a statement on the Newcastle website.
“The 23-year-old, who primarily plays on the right hand side of midfield, arrives from Serie A side Inter Milan, who he joined last summer from Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.
“Lazaro – who made his international debut against Iceland in 2014 and now has 28 caps and three goals for his country – started his career with Red Bull Salzburg.”
It’s believed the 23-year-old has joined on an initial loan worth €1.5m with an option to make the move permanent for €23.5m.
Lazaro was limited to just six Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri.