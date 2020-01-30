Lazio consider move for Chelsea striker

Lazio have emerged as potential suitors for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as Simone Inzaghi looks to strengthen his front line.

Giroud has been heavily linked with a move to Inter but recent reports have suggested that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has blocked the move as he is not prepared to let the French international leave Stamford Bridge before his contract expires in June.

According to a report by TuttoMercatoWeb, the Aquile board will now hold a meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the possibility of bringing Giroud to the Stadio Olimpico.

Despite Abramovich’s stance it’s believed that if the Aquile can meet his valuation of Giroud he will allow the 33-year-old to leave west London immediately.

Inzaghi is thought to have an extensive list of potential targets and if a move for Giroud fails he will turn his attentions to another two Chelsea stars, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro.