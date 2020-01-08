Lazio fined €20,000 for racist abuse of Balotelli

Lazio have been fined €20,000 for their fans’ racist abuse at Mario Balotelli during their win at Brescia on Sunday.

Balotelli was on the receiving end of monkey chants as well as other insulting chants throughout the first half in particular.

Referee Gianluca Manganiello was informed of the abuse by Balotelli and an announcement was then made to warn the away support that further discriminatory chanting could lead to the game’s suspension.

“After 21 and 29 minutes of the first half, Lazio fans engaged in a chorus of racial discrimination against a player of the opposing team,” a statement read on Wednesday, confirming the punishment.

“These were in addition to other insulting songs against the same player in the 21st, 29th and 42nd minutes.

“These led to the referee having an announcement made in the 30th minute of the first half.”