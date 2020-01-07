Lazio great Wilson: The Scudetto is within reach, dreaming costs nothing

Lazio icon Joseph ‘Giuseppe’ Wilson is hopeful that the Biancocelesti can push Inter and Juventus in a title race this season.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are currently third and six points off both Inter and Juve, though they do hold a game in hand over the Derby d’Italia pair.

“I don’t want to put limits on them,” the ex-Italy international, born in the United Kingdom, told Tuttomercatoweb.

“Dreaming costs nothing.

“I think it’s within reach. The season is long but between now and February they have the advantage of playing every game at home.”

Ciro Immobile has been unplayable this term, leading the Capocannoniere charts with 19 goals from just 17 games.

“He showed again on Sunday that he knows how to make a difference,” Wilson added.

“He’s always in the right place at the right time.

“Immobile right now represents this period for Lazio.”