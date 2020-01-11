Lazio v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Lazio aim to close the gap on the top two in Serie A when they take on Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening.

Lazio have lost their last five Serie A meetings against Napoli (with 15 goals conceded): it’s the current longest streak of consecutive defeats for the Biancocelesti against a single opponent in the competition.

Napoli have won only one of their last 10 league games (D5 L4): previously, their last streak of 10 Serie A games with only one win was back in 2010.

Lazio: Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile

Napoli:Ospina; Hysaj, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Mario Rui; Fabian, Allan, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne