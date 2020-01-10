Lazio v Napoli: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The Stadio Olimpico plays host to a very intriguing clash in Serie A on Saturday evening which sees Lazio welcome Napoli to town.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile.

Unavailable: Lukaku, Vavro, Correa.

Suspended: Parolo.

Napoli (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Luperto, Mario Rui; Allan, Ruiz, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.

Unavailable: Malcuit, Ghoulam, Koulibaly, Mertens, Maksimovic.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio have lost their last five Serie A meetings against Napoli (with 15 goals conceded): it’s the current longest streak of consecutive defeats for the Biancocelesti against a single opponent in the competition.

– Lazio have lost their last six home Serie A meetings against Napoli (with 16 goals conceded): it’s their longest ever streak of consecutive home defeats against a single opponent in the Italian top flight.

– Lazio have won nine consecutive Serie A games for the second time in their history: the first such run was back in 1999 (they drew their next match).

– Lazio have scored at least twice in each of their last seven home games in Serie A: only once have they had a longer such streak in a single season, in 1950.

– Napoli have won only one of their last 10 league games (D5 L4): previously, their last streak of 10 Serie A games with only one win was back in 2010.

– Napoli have earned only 13 points away from home in Serie A this season, their worst such start at this stage of a single campaign since 2011/12 (13).

– Lazio have won eight Serie A points thanks to goals scored from the 90th minute onwards, at least three more than any other side this term.

– Napoli have registered the highest share of recoveries in the opposition half in Serie A this season: 33% (350 out of 1075 total recoveries).

– Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has scored five goals during the last 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season: only 42% of the current Serie A teams (excluding Lazio) have scored more in the same period (eight out of 19).

– Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik is the only player among the top five European leagues 2019/20 to have scored 7+ goals in fewer than 10 appearances.