Lazio v Sampdoria: Official Line-Ups

High-flying Lazio welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio Olimpico for their Round 20 Serie A fixture.

The last time Lazio lost a home Serie A match against Sampdoria was back in January 2005, and should they win, the Aquile could become the fifth team in Serie A history to record a streak of more than 10 consecutive wins after Inter, Juventus (four times), Napoli and Roma (twice).

Ciro Immobile has scored more Serie A goals against Sampdoria than any other team (nine goals in 12 matches), and has also netted 20 goals in 18 league games this season, which is more than the Blucerchiati have scored in total (19 goals in 19 games).

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Aberto, Jony; Caicedo, Immobile

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Colley, Chabot, Murru; Thorsby, Vieira, Linetty, Jankto; Gabbiadini, Caprari