Lazio v Sampdoria: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio are out to keep the pressure on Serie A’s top two and stay alive in the title race when they take on Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday afternoon at 15:00.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Jony; Caicedo, Immobile.

Unavailable: Vavro, Lukaku, Marusic, Correa.

Suspended: Lulic.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Colley, Chabot, Murru; Thorsby, Vieira, Ekdal, Linetty; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.

Unavailable: Barreto, Bertolacci, Ferrari, Ramirez, Depaoli.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio have scored 2+ goals in each of their last seven Serie A games against Sampdoria – 22 in total (W6 D1).

– The last time Lazio lost a home Serie A match against Sampdoria was back in January 2005 (W10 D3 since).

– Lazio could become the 5th team in Serie A’s history to record a streak of more than 10 consecutive wins after Inter, Juventus (four times), Napoli and Roma (twice).

– Lazio have scored in each of their last 23 home Serie A games: 54 goals in this period (2.3 on average per match).

– Sampdoria have won two of their last four away Serie A matches (D1, L1), as many as in their previous 15 games on the road.

– Lazio have scored more than 40 goals after 18 games in a Serie A for the second time in their history (41 goals this season), also netting 43 goals in 2017/18.

– Only Crystal Palace and Celta Vigo (four each) have scored fewer first half goals than Sampdoria (five) this season in the top five European leagues – moreover the Blucerchiati are the only team yet to score in the first 30 minutes in Serie A this campaign.

– Ciro Immobile has scored more Serie A goals versus Sampdoria than against any other team (nine goals in 12 matches) – Immobile has netted 20 goals in 18 league games this season, which is more than Sampdoria have scored in total (19 goals in 19 games).

– Sampdoria’s Fabio Quagliarella could find the net in two consecutive Serie A matches for the first time since May 2019 – he has scored seven goals against Lazio in the competition, including a goal in the most recent match at the Olimpico.

– Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been directly involved in five goals against Sampdoria in Serie A (three goals and two assists), a record for him against a single opponent in the competition.