Lazio v SPAL: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After finally dropping points in the derby last weekend, Lazio aim to get right back on track when they welcome SPAL to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday afternoon.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Caicedo, Immobile.

Unavailable: Correa, Lukaku, Cataldi.

SPAL (3-5-2): Berisha; Cionek, Vicari, Bonifazi; Strefezza, Dabo, Missiroli, Murgia, Reca; Di Francesco, Paloschi.

Suspended: Petagna, Valoti.

Unavailable: Fares, D’Alessandro.

KEY STATISTICS

– Lazio have won only two of the five Serie A encounters vs SPAL played in 2000s (D1 L2), they were defeated in the reverse fixture this season – 2-1 at the Paolo Mazza back in September.

– Lazio are unbeaten in their last nine Serie A home games against SPAL (W4 D5); the Ferraresi’s only win against the Biancocelesti away from home in the top flight was back in March 1957 (2-1).

– Lazio are unbeaten in their last 15 Serie A games (W12 D3), the last time the Biancocelesti went unbeaten in 16 matches in the competition was in 2002/03.

– SPAL have won two of their last three top flight games away from home (L1), as many wins as they managed in their previous 12 on the road (D1 L9).

– SPAL have gained 10 of their 15 points in Serie A this season against opponents currently in the top half of the table; however, only Inter (29) have earned more points than Lazio (28) against sides currently ranked in the bottom half of the league.

– Only Wolverhampton (18) and Osasuna (15) have gained more points from trailing situations than Lazio (13) in the top five European leagues this season.

– Lazio (14.8%) and SPAL (5.4%) are the two sides with respectively the highest and the lowest shot conversion rate in Serie A this season.

– SPAL have scored only three goals in the last 30 minutes of play in Serie A this season, less than any other side; whilst only Atalanta (23) have netted more than Lazio (21) in the same period of play.

– Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has scored eight goals more than SPAL in the Serie A this season (23 v 15) – he has, in fact, scored more goals than 25 teams in the top five European leagues in 2019/20.

– Since SPAL came back in the top-flight in the 2017/18 season, Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has scored seven goals against the Ferraresi, at least three goals more than any other player has netted against them during the same period in the competition.

– Since his arrival at SPAL in 2018/19, Andrea Petagna – absent for the first time this season – has scored 41% of the Ferraresi’s goals in Serie A (24 out of 59), the highest percentage for a player in the last two seasons in the competition.