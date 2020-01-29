Leao: I used to play as Ibrahimovic on the PlayStation

In the wake of AC Milan’s victory over Torino on Monday evening the club’s promising young midfielder Rafael Leao took to social media to share an inspirational message with his followers.

Leao, who joined the Rossoneri from Lille in August, has featured in 17 of the club’s first 21 Serie A games so far this term and has shown why he is one of the most exciting young players in the world.

“I used to play as him [Ibrahimovic] on the PlayStation,” Leao wrote next to a picture of Ibrahimovic on his Instagram story.

“Today I assisted his goal. Never stop dreaming.”

Milan’s 4-2 victory over Torino was their fourth consecutive Serie A win since a goalless draw with Sampdoria at the beginning of January and Stefano Pioli’s team now have a realistic chance of claiming a spot in next season’s Europa League with only goal difference separating them from Cagliari in the final qualifying spot.