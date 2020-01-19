Lecce comeback frustrates Inter

Lecce came from behind to hold Scudetto hopefuls Inter to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday afternoon.

Alessandro Bastoni looked to have arrived from the bench to seal the points for Inter in the second half but Marco Mancosu levelled moments later to ensure the spoils were shared in what was an subpar performance from the Nerazzurri.

In what was a relatively shaky start for Antonio Conte’s side, they did come closest first to opening the scoring.

Romelu Lukaku received a layoff from Lautaro Martinez but fizzed his powerful strike narrowly wide.

Lecce themselves should have led moments later though. Khouma Babacar put the ball on a plate for Mancosu in front of Samir Handanovic’s goal but, with the Stadio Via del Mare ready to celebrate, he somehow blazed off target.

Marcelo Brozovic struck the post with a strike that had Gabriel rooted to his spot, but the goalkeeper showed more movement to make a double stop on the Croatian shortly after.

The Pugliese side thought they had a penalty on the stroke of half time when Piero Giacomelli pointed to the spot for a handball by Stefano Sensi. After being directed to check the pitch-side monitor though, the referee overturned his decision.

Substitute Bastoni was the unlikely source of Inter’s lead just moments after coming on. Cristiano Biraghi crossed and the centre back arrived to head past Gabriel at his near post.

But Lecce levelled six minutes later through Mancosu. Babacar broke and offloaded to Zan Majer who centred where Mancosu got in front of Inter’s defence to poke into Handanovic’s goal.