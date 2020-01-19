Lecce v Inter: Official Line-Ups

Inter will need all three points at the Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday afternoon as they visit Lecce hoping to keep within touching distance of Juventus at the top of Serie A.

The Nerazzurri can go temporarily top with Juventus to host Parma later on Sunday evening.

Lazio’s win over Sampdoria on Saturday has them breathing down Inter’s neck, too, adding more pressure onto Antonio Conte’s side.

Lecce: Gabriel; Rispoli, Rossettini, Lucioni, Dell’Orco, Donati; Deiola, Petriccione, Mancosu; Babacar, Lapadula.

Inter: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Barella, Brozovic, Sensi, Biraghi; Lautaro, Lukaku.