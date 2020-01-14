Lukaku fires Inter into Coppa Italia quarter-finals

Inter made light work of Cagliari in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 as Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace in a simple 4-1 win.

A sparse Stadio Giuseppe Meazza witnessed Lukaku capitalise on a Nahitan Nandez mistake to fire past Robin Olsen after 21 seconds. The fastest goal current this season in all competitions for a Serie A player.

Things went from bad to worse for the Sardinians as a Nicolo Barella cross ricochet off Borja Valero, hit the crossbar, before bouncing off the Spaniard again and into back of the net.

Cagliari never had an answer for Inter and immediately after the break, Barella was at it again as his cross was headed in at the near post by Lukaku.

Just when it looked like Inter had the game wrapped up, Christian Oliva blasted into the top corner from just inside the penalty area.

It turned out to be just a consolation as Andrea Ranocchia headed in the fourth moments later.