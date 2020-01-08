Lyon make offer for out of favour AC Milan full-back

Ricardo Rodriguez could be on his way out of the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza this season with Ligue 1 side Lyon interested in his services.

Theo Hernandez’s arrival and form at AC Milan has limited the Swiss international’s minutes so far this season and a departure may be on the cards.

Swiss publication Blick have reported that Rodriguez has drawn attention from Lyon, who have put a proposal on the table to the Rossoneri.

Turkish outfit Fenerbache and Dutch side PSV Eindhoven as well as fellow Serie A side Napoli were all also linked with a move for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has made just five appearances in Serie A this season, accumulating only 387 minutes.