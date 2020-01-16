Manchester United captain to Inter back on

Inter look set to land Manchester United captain Ashley Young after agreeing to pay €1.5 million in order to land him this month.

The 34-year-old had already agreed personal terms with the Nerazzurri, but a move look to have stalled after the two clubs failed to agree on a transfer fee.

As a result it looked as though Inter were ready to wait until the summer to land Young on a free transfer, but now Sky Sport Italia are reporting that a deal could go through as soon as Friday.

The Nerazzurri are expected to pay United €1.5m with the 34-year-old landing in Italy for a medical on Friday before signing an 18-month contract.

Young’s arrival is part of Inter’s effort to reshape their flanks, with Leonardo Spinazzola likely to arrive from Roma in a swap deal for Matteo Politano.

It also means that some players have to be shipped out. All signs point to Valentino Lazaro leaving on loan, with the likes of Werder Bremen and Newcastle United interested.