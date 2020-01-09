Manchester United captain to join Inter, but not until the summer

Although Inter are keen to welcome Ashley Young to the fold in January, it looks as though the Italian side will only land their target in the summer.

The Nerazzurri are looking to bring in an experienced player that can play on the flank, and their efforts have landed on the Manchester United captain.

Recent reports suggest Inter are keen to bring in the 34-year-old this month, but BBC suggests a move will only take place this summer when Young is out of contract.

Although the British news outlet hasn’t completely ruled out a January move, the Red Devils aren’t looking to let the 34-year-old this month and will only do so should they receive an offer that satisfies their financial demands.

So far this season Young has managed one goal in 18 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United.