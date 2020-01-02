Mandzukic ignores Sarri after leaving Juventus

Former Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic didn’t have much to say about Maurizio Sarri after completing his move to Al-Duhail.

The Croatian failed to make an appearance for the Bianconeri this season after Sarri took over from Massimiliano Allegri, and the striker made it clear it was an unfamiliar situation for him.

“Not playing was something new for me, but I’ve been a warrior throughout my entire career, so I fought hard to stay in shape,” he stated at his introductory press conference. “Obviously, I need to get to know my teammates, but I feel good and kept myself in shape.

“I don’t like to talk about the past. I am always looking forward.

“I said everything that I wanted to say on social media so I don’t want to repeat myself.

“Every coach is different and I learned something new from all of them. I am happy to have worked with him [Allegri].”

Reports suggested Mandzukic had clashed with Cristiano Ronaldo in training, but he was quick to play down those suggestions.

“Everyone knows that he is a top player,” he added. “I enjoyed playing with him, we understood each other perfectly.”