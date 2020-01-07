Marotta: Inter will be active in January

Beppe Marotta has confirmed that Inter are looking to bring in a couple of players during the January transfer window.

Inter have been linked with a number of players including Rodrigo De Paul, Christian Eriksen, as well as Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

“De Paul is just your [journalists] idea,” Marotta told Sky Sport, rubbishing reports of a move for the Udinese man.

Current Inter boss Antonio Conte coached Vidal at Juventus and recent reports have suggested that his agent has been in Italy.

“There has been contact with players to increase the quality of the team we have,” Marotta continued. “I prefer not to mention names, but we are active.

“It will also depend on departures, but we are looking for a midfielder.”

One midfielder which Inter have apparently been looking at is Eriksen of Tottenham, who is out of contract at end of the season.

“He is an important and interesting player,” Marotta said.

“We have had no contact with Tottenham. He is an excellent player but many teams are after him.”