Mbappe: Cristiano Ronaldo was an idol of mine growing up

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe has spoken of how he idolised Cristiano Ronaldo as he grew up in the French capital.

Ronaldo, who joined Juventus for €112 million in 2018, has continued to show why he is one of the best players in the world since joining La Vecchia Signora scoring 37 goals in his first 48 Serie A appearances.

“If you’re French then of course you grow up with Zidane as your idol,” he told La Gazzetta hello Sport.

“Another of mine was Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom I’ve already been able to measure myself against as an opponent, with the national team as well.”

Mbappe also gave his thoughts on the Portuguese’s move to Turin.

“They’ve always had a strong team, the Champions League finals they’ve reached in recent years show that,” he added.

“They have always lacked something that makes the difference, but now they have it with Ronaldo, he’s the player who makes you win the important things.”

Ronaldo has continued to impress after a sluggish start to the season scoring 16 goals in his first 17 Serie A games as Juventus look to win yet another Scudetto.