Mertens Napoli future still undecided

Speculation over the future of Napoli striker Dries Mertens continues to grow as the transfer window draws to a close.

Mertens, who will be out of contract with the Partenopei in June, has failed to come to an agreement on a new deal with the club’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis and has been linked with a move to several of Europe’s top clubs.

According to a report by the Corriere dello Sport, Mertens is still open to discussing a contract renewal with the Partenopei as he remains happy at the club.

However, the report suggests that despite the 32-year-old’s desire to stay at the Stadio San Paolo discussions surrounding a new deal remain complicated with De Laurentiis not willing to meet his wage demands.

Mertens will not be short of options should he fail to secure a future in Naples with Inter, Roma, Chelsea, Arsenal and Monaco all having expressed an interest in signing the Belgian international.