Mourinho on Inter target Eriksen: If his decision is to leave, he must do it with his head up

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho praised Christian Eriksen for his professionalism as a move to Inter continues to gather steam.

The Danish international is the Nerazzurri’s top transfer target, with reports indicating they’ve offered €10 million plus bonuses in order to land him in January.

Eriksen has been booed by Spurs fans in recent weeks due to some sub-par performances, but Mourinho praised the 27-year-old on Tuesday while imploring him to leave the club with his head up should an exit take place.

“He played very well,” Mourinho stated after Tuesday’s 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough in the FA Cup as per Football London.

“Played very well, very professional which is what I expect from him. If his decision is to leave I think he has to leave with his head up, if he gives everything which is what he tries to do for the team.

“Fans, it’s always to respect, we have to respect but I think the boy did it for us today.”

Spurs are reportedly asking for €20m for Eriksen, with Inter prepared to raise their bid in order to get their target.

The Dane is a free agent at the end of the season and as a result the Nerazzurri are willing to offer €15m at most, though agent Martin Schoots is expected in Milan on Wednesday to continue negotiations.