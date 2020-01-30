Napoli complete move for SPAL striker

Napoli have signed SPAL striker Andrea Petagna, though the Italian will remain with the Spallini for the remainder of the season.

The deal has been in the work for days, as the Azzurri continue their busy January after completing moves for Diego Demme, Stanislav Lobotka and Matteo Politano.

While those three players have already joined Napoli, Petagna’s move is one for the future as the Azzurri announced on their official website that they have agreed to loan the striker back to SPAL for the remainder of the season.

“This is the coronation of a dream, that of playing for a big club and one that is rich and history and passion,” Petagna wrote on his Instagram account.

“I am ready for this new challenge and I will give everything to repay the faith shown in me over the past few days by Napoli and their fans.

“First, I have a mission I have to complete with SPAL.”

SPAL currently sit 18th in Serie A with 15 points from 21 matches.