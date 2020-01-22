Napoli in talks to land Inter forward

Matteo Politano may yet secure a move away from Inter during the January transfer window with Napoli closing in on a €25 million move for the forward.

The 26-year-old looked set to sign for Roma last week, but a swap deal involving Leonardo Spinazzola fell through due to the Nerazzurri asking for additional physical tests for the full-back.

As a result both players remained with their respective teams, but Sky Sport Italia reports Napoli are now heavily in the mix to land Politano.

The Partenopei have reportedly offered a loan deal with an obligation to make the move permanent at the end of the season for a reported figure of €25m.

Talks were said to be constant throughout Tuesday, so much so that a deal could be completed as soon as Wednesday.

Although Politano was said to have his heart set on a return home to the capital city to once again play for Roma, it’s believed he would be open to joining Napoli as well.