Napoli Player Ratings: Di Lorenzo Experiment Disastrous

Napoli suffered a 3-1 defeat at home to Serie A leaders Inter on Monday evening and Giovanni Di Lorenzo had a nightmare performance in a makeshift Neapolitan defence.

The 26-year-old is a natural right-back but the absence of Kalidou Koulibaly promoted new Partenopei coach Gennaro Gattuso to use him as a centre-back and the results were horrendous.

Not only did he fail to compete with the physique and pace of Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, Di Lorenzo was poor in nearly all of his defensive challenges as well as his reading of the play.