Napoli were led to a 2-1 victory by Lorenzo Insigne over Serie A leaders Juventus at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday evening.

Piotr Zielinski put the Partenopei ahead before Napoli doubled their advantage when Jose Callejon crossed into Insigne, who thrashed home a fantastic volley.

Juventus did eventually score in the last few minutes of the game when Cristiano Ronaldo scored following a long ball from Rodrigo Bentancur.