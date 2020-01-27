Napoli reject Barcelona and Inter offers for Llorente

Napoli have removed Fernando Llorente from the transfer market as they have no plans to let the Spaniard leave this winter.

The forward had been linked with leaving the Stadio San Paolo, though the Partenopei are determined to keep hold of him.

Tuttosport have reported that both Barcelona and Inter had approaches for Llorente turned down by Napoli.

Napoli are concerned by Dries Mertens’ fitness and, as a result, don’t want to strip Gennaro Gattuso of one of his attacking options.

Llorente has 24 appearances for the Partenopei this season, scoring four goals.