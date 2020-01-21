Napoli stun Lazio to reach Coppa Italia semi-finals

Napoli booked their place in the semi-finals with a shock 1-0 win over Lazio at the Stadio San Paolo on Tuesday.

Things got going early on with Lorenzo Insigne opening the scoring. Piotr Zielinski gave the ball to the captain out on the left, who then drove infield, beat a couple of Lazio players and slotted in from a tight angle.

With ten minutes played Lazio were awarded the chance to level from the penalty spot. Ciro Immobile, though, slipped when taking his final step and scuffed his effort way off target.

Napoli went down to ten men shortly after as Elseid Hysaj was sent off for two bookable offences.

The excitement continued when Lucas Leiva saw red. The Brazilian was cautioned for a foul, and after being shown a yellow card he argued himself into a dismissal.

Arkadiusz Milik hit the post with a header in the second half after his effort squirmed under Thomas Strakosha.

Immobile crashed the crossbar in the last ten minutes as Lazio attempted their usual late assault.

Mario Rui too hit the woodwork moments later at the other end.

Lazio had the ball in the net with two minutes of the 90 left but it was ruled offside before Sergej Milinkovic Savic headed wide in stoppage time.