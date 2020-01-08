Napoli turn to Demme as Lobotka talks stall

RB Leipzig midfielder Diego Demme has been identified by Napoli as a potential alternative to Stanislav Lobotka as talks with Celta Vigo over signing the Slovakian international appear to have stalled.

Napoli had offered €20m for Lobotka but the Spanish club have said they are unwilling to part with the midfielder until they can secure a replacement and with the Partenopei not willing to continue discussions beyond Saturday the deal looks unlikely to happen.

Demme, who has a Neapolitan father and was named after Napoli great Diego Maradona, has now emerged as the clubs favoured alternative with the Azzurri’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli holding talks with the German midfielder’s representatives, according to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport.

Napoli have struggled to only six wins in their first 18 Serie A games so far this term and new coach Gennaro Gattuso believes that strengthening his midfield will prove crucial in their fight for a top-six finish.