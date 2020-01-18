Napoli v Fiorentina: Official Line-Ups

Coming off the heels of a Coppa Italia victory over Perugia, Napoli will look to get their Serie A season back on track Saturday when they welcome Fiorentina to the Stadio San Paolo.

The Partenopei have struggled in league action since Gennaro Gattuso took over from Carlo Ancelotti, registering two wins and three losses. Their last two appearances have both ended in defeats – at home to Inter and away to Lazio – and things won’t be easy against an improving Viola outfit.

Fiorentina have registered back-to-back victories – a league win over SPAL and a Coppa Italia triumph over Atalanta – and three points on Saturday would give them two Serie A wins in a row for the first time since October 2019.

Napoli: Ospina; Hysaj, Manolas, Di Lorenzo, Luperto; Allan, Fabian, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola Benassi, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Cutrone