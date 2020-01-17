Napoli v Fiorentina: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

After both sides picked up important wins in the Coppa Italia in midweek, Napoli and Fiorentina clash in Serie A action on Saturday night at the Stadio San Paolo.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Luperto, Hysaj; Allan, Ruiz, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.

Unavailable: Malcuit, Ghoulam, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Mertens, Meret.

Suspended: Mario Rui.

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Lirola, Pulgar, Benassi, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Cutrone.

Unavailable: Ribery.

KEY STATISTICS

– Napoli won 4-3 in the reverse match against Fiorentina: the last time the Partenopei won two games against the Viola in the same Serie A season was back in 2014/15, under Rafa Benítez.

– Napoli have kept 32 home clean sheets against Fiorentina in Serie A, a joint-record for the Partenopei (alongside Roma).

– The last time Napoli lost three consecutive matches in a single Serie A season was back in April 2012, under Walter Mazzarri – they’re currently on a streak of two defeats in a row.

– Napoli have picked up only 24 points after 19 Serie A games for the first time since 2007/08, when they were a newly promoted team under Edy Reja.

– The last time Fiorentina won two Serie A matches in a row was back in October 2019 – they won their most recent game vs SPAL.

– Despite their success in the last MD, Fiorentina have gained 21 points after 19 Serie A games for the first time since 2001/02 – they ended in that season second from bottom.

– No team has scored more Serie A goals via corners this season than Fiorentina (six), including Germán Pezzella’s winning goal in the last game against SPAL.

– Napoli are close to reaching 2000 home goals in Serie A – currently on 1998.

– Jose Callejon could equal Luciano Comaschi (241) as the eighth player with the most appearances for Napoli in Serie A: his last goal in the Italian top flight was back in the reverse match against Fiorentina.

– Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa has attempted 25 shots without scoring against Napoli in Serie A, a record for him against a single opponent.