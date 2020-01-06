Napoli v Inter: Official Line-Ups

The blockbuster fixtures start early in Serie A in 2020 with Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli welcoming title-chasing Inter to the Stadio San Paolo on Monday night.

Kalidou Koulibaly is the only major absentee for the Partenopei, meaning Giovanni Di Lorenzo partners Kostas Manolas at the heart of defence.

Stefano Sensi only makes it to the bench after overcoming an injury problem, while Danilo D’Ambrosio misses out due to a small muscle issue.

Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Mario Rui; Fabian, Allan, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Biraghi; Lukaku, Lautaro.