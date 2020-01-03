Napoli v Inter: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The first blockbuster clash of 2020 in Serie A takes place on Monday night at the Stadio San Paolo where Napoli welcome Inter to town.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Maksimovic, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Allan, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.

Unavailable: Luperto, Malcuit, Koulibaly.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Sensi, Biraghi; Lautaro Martinez, Lukaku.

Unavailable: Sanchez, Asamoah, D’Ambrosio.

KEY STATISTICS

– Inter have scored just two goals in their last six Serie A meetings with Napoli (W1 D2 L3).

– Inter’s last away win against Napoli in Serie A was back in October 1997: the Partenopei have won nine such meetings and drawn four since.

– Napoli have won their first league match of the year in each of the past eight years, a record of consecutive such victories in Serie A history.

– Napoli have won only one of their last five Serie A games against sides top of the table at the begin of a matchday (D1 L3).

– Inter have lost only one of their last 13 away games in Serie A (W10 D2), although this was a 4-1 defeat against Napoli in their last away game played last term.

– Although Napoli have fired in 58 shots more than Inter in Serie A this season (341 v 283), the Partenopei have scored nine fewer goals than the Nerazzurri this term (27 v 36).

– Inter’s Antonio Conte is looking to record his 100th Serie A win as coach in what is his 145th match; he would become the fastest man to reach this milestone among coaches who made their debut in Serie A from 1994/95 onwards.

– Napoli’s José Callejón hasn’t scored in each of his last 15 Serie A games, his longest such drought since December 2018 – he interrupted that streak in his first game played in the new year; indeed, only against Lazio (six) he has scored more goals than he has against Inter (four) in Serie A.

– Inter are, alongside Genoa, one of the two sides against whom Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik has played more than three Serie A games without scoring a single goal (four matches).

– Inter striker Romelu Lukaku has scored more goals in his opening eight Serie A away games (eight) than any other player in the three points for a win era.