Napoli v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus can extend their lead at the top of Serie A with victory over Napoli, as coach Maurizio Sarri takes on his former club.

The Bianconeri have tasted victory in their past three fixtures against the Partenopei and will hope to extend this winning run to four for the first time since 1993.

Indeed, Sarri will be looking to star man Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portugal captain hoping to score for the eighth consecutive league game.

Napoli, meanwhile, are struggling and languish in the bottom half of the table and are in danger of losing a fifth straight home Serie A match for the first time in their history.

With only a single victory over Juventus in their past eight encounters, in April 2018 under the tutelage of Sarri no less, the Azzurri have a gargantuan task at hand.

Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Manolas, Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala, Higuain, Ronaldo