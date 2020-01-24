Napoli v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Maurizio Sarri makes his return to the Stadio San Paolo for the first time since leaving when he brings his Juventus side to Napoli on Sunday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Hysaj, Manolas, Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne.

Unavailable: Koulibaly, Mertens, Maksimovic, Malcuit, Ghoulam.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Ramsey; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: De Sciglio, Chiellini, Khedira, Demiral; Danilo.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have won their last three Serie A games against Napoli: the last time the Bianconeri recorded at least four wins in a row against the Azzurri in the competition dates back to December 1993 (five).

– Napoli have won only one of their last eight league games against Juventus (D1 L6), 1-0 in April 2018 under Maurizio Sarri. In six of these matches, the Bianconeri have been in first place in the table at the start of the matchday.

– Napoli have lost four Serie A home games in a row for the first time since 1998: the Azzurri have never lost five consecutive home games in the competition.

– Juventus are the only team in the top five European leagues to have gained at least 50 points after 20 games played in each of the last three seasons.

– Since the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso at Napoli last December, they have recorded the lowest shot conversion rate in the league (4.3%) – Juventus are first in this ranking in the same period (16.9%).

– Juventus (332) and Napoli (326) are the two teams with the highest average passes in the opposition half per game in Serie A this season.

– Maurizio Sarri is the coach with the best points average with a single team in the three points era in Serie A (2.55, with Juventus); in addition, the current Juventus coach has the best average with Napoli during the same period (2.27).

– Arkadiusz Milik is the only Napoli player to manage more than five goals in the league this season (seven): the last time Napoli had just a single player with 5+ goals after the first 20 league games in Serie A was back in 2000/01 (Nicola Amoruso).

– Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo could score in eight consecutive games for the fourth time since his debut in the top five European leagues (2003/04), becoming the first player to reach this milestone in the period (Lionel Messi also reached three 8+ games with goals in a row).

– Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny has a better difference between Expected Goals conceded (18.1) and goals conceded (12) than any other ‘keeper in Serie A 2019/20 (6.1).