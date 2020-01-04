Napoli without defender for Inter clash

If Napoli are to get a result from their big clash with Inter on Monday, they’ll have to do so without Kalidou Koulibaly.

The 28-year-old picked up a muscle injury during the Partenopei’s 2-1 defeat at home against Parma on December 14 and has been training away from his teammates since then.

Despite following a personalized training schedule in order to get him back on the pitch for Monday’s match, Koulibaly will miss the contest and watch on from the sidelines while his teammates battle against Inter.

He isn’t the only player that will miss out on the match, as Dries Mertens has also been training away from the team and will thus be unavailable.

Nikola Maksimovic is a major doubt as well, meaning coach Gennaro Gattuso may be forced to turn to Sebastiano Luperto in defence alongside Kostas Manolas.

As for the attack, Gattuso is expected to start the trio of Lorenzo Insigne, Arkadiusz Milik and Jose Callejon.

Probable line-up: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Luperto, Mario Rui; Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Callejon, Milik, Insigne