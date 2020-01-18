Newcastle United and West Ham emerge as options for Inter winger

Valentino Lazaro looks set to go out on loan for the next six months with the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham and RB Leipzig all in the mix for his signature.

The Austrian has failed to find his feet in Italy since joining from Hertha Berlin in the summer for €22.5 million, and it appears the Nerazzurri are ready to let him go as they rework their flanks.

Ashley Young has been brought in from Manchester United, and although a move for Leonardo Spinazzola collapsed, other targets, like Chelsea’s Victor Moses, are being considered.

As a result Lazaro is expected to depart, with Sky Sport Italia reporting Newcastle, West Ham and RB Leipzig are all keen to land his signature.

The move would allow Lazaro to play regular minutes ahead of this summer’s Euro 2020, as he has only featured in 11 games for Inter so far this campaign.