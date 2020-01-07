Newly retired Daniele De Rossi will move into coaching

Daniele De Rossi announced his retirement from football after a career which seen him play for his boyhood club Roma and Boca Juniors of Argentina, while also hinting at taking up coaching.

De Rossi made the decision to cut his contract short [which was due to last until June 2020] and return back to Rome where his family have remained. Despite his age, Boca wanted De Rossi to see out his contract.

“The club told me to take more time to decide but I don’t need it,” De Rossi told the press.

“I simply need to be back home with my family. I miss my daughter and she is missing me

“I have made the decision, it is definitive.”

The Roma icon joined Boca in July 2019 where he only made a handful of appearances for the Argentine side, though it is clear the Xeneizes have left a lasting impression on the midfielder.

“I’ll leave a piece of my heart here, as nobody can understand what it means to play at the Bombonera,” De Rossi said.

“I’ll continue to watch Boca games and I’m sure I’ll come back in future to be in the stands.”

De Rossi went on to mention that while he is retiring from football, he will likely still be involved within the game as it is such a huge part of his life.

“I would like to study other things about football, I have a lot to learn,” De Rossi said.

“I will not move away from football, it is my life. I will be a coach or a director.”

De Rossi made 616 appearances for Roma, while also making 117 appearances for Italy and during his time with the Azzurri, he won the World Cup in 2006.