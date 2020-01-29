Ola Aina: Torino played well for the majority of the game against AC Milan

After taking AC Milan to extra time in their Coppa Italia quarter-final, Torino defender Ola Aina felt his side put in a strong performance, but lamented the result not going in the Granata’s favour.

Torino were just four minutes away from a semi-final match with Juventus, but Hakan Calhanoglu levelled in the 91st minute, before Milan eventually won 4-2 after the additional 30 minutes, with Torino coming into the game off the back of a heavy defeat to Atalanta.

“It’s a difficult time for us,” Aina exclusively told Forza Italian Football, “and then coming here we had to motivate ourselves because Milan are a top side.

“We tried to do our best, but it was just unfortunate what happened. Things like this happen in football, so it just wasn’t our day again.

“[Walter] Mazzarri was disappointed, as all of us were, after the weekend. But since then he has been trying to give everyone positive energy and he really wanted us to play well today.

“I feel like we did play well for the majority, we moved the ball well, passed well and created some decent chances throughout the game, so I think he is happy with that, but the result just kills everything.”

Torino currently sit 12th in the Serie A table, but are just four points away from the European places.

“Serie A is tight right now,” Aina said, “and I think he [Mazzarri] just wants back-to-back good performances and wins.

“He is concentrating more on how we perform [rather than a specific objective] and trying to rack up the wins.”

In terms of his future in Italy, Aina is happy playing in Serie A.

“I’m trying to enjoy every minute of my time here, for as long as possible,” Aina stated. “I do miss home a bit of course.”