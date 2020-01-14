Rossi: Juventus are Still Playing Below Their Potential

Former Juventus and Italy star Paolo Rossi has said that the Bianconeri have not reached their potential under new coach Maurizio Sarri despite finishing the first half of the 2019/20 Serie A campaign on top of the table.

The 1982 World Cup winner and leading goalscorer defended the summer signings made by La Vecchia Signora sporting director Fabio Paratici, despite the underwhelming form of Matthijs De Ligt, Adrien Rabiot, and Aaron Ramsey, but he prefers to analyse the side properly at the end of the season.

“If they are still in front despite an amazing Inter measuring up, we cannot talk about wrong choices,” Rossi said to TuttoMercatoWeb.

“We need to understand if they have improved but we will see at the end of the season. They are still playing below their potential.”

Rossi came through the Juventus youth system and played for the club in two spells. In his second spell from 1982 to 1985, he won two Serie A titles, the 1984 European Cup Winners’ Cup, and the 1985 European Cup.